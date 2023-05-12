Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s stock clocked out at $12.45, down -1.50% from its previous closing price of $12.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586425 shares were traded. ROIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ROIC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 134.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when POMERANTZ LAURA H sold 10,800 shares for $13.78 per share. The transaction valued at 148,789 led to the insider holds 55,557 shares of the business.

POMERANTZ LAURA H sold 6,425 shares of ROIC for $99,940 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 59,704 shares after completing the transaction at $15.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROIC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 3.02B. As of this moment, Retail’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROIC has reached a high of $18.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ROIC traded 1.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.29% stake in the company. Shares short for ROIC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 4.21M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, ROIC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $79.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.55M to a low estimate of $78.45M. As of the current estimate, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s year-ago sales were $78.22M, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.94M, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $327.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $324.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $312.93M, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $338.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.01M and the low estimate is $335.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.