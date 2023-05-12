SAND (Sandstorm Gold Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

After finishing at $5.96 in the prior trading day, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) closed at $5.75, down -3.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3840342 shares were traded. SAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAND by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9.50 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAND now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84B and an Enterprise Value of 2.33B. As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $7.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 298.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.46M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.77% stake in the company. Shares short for SAND as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.92M with a Short Ratio of 6.00M, compared to 6.31M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $43.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $54M to a low estimate of $42M. As of the current estimate, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $35.37M, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $245.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $186.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.73M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $215M and the low estimate is $171M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.