Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.20, down -2.44% from its previous closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691467 shares were traded. SELB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SELB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 14, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

On June 06, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Brunn Carsten sold 13,473 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 15,214 led to the insider holds 786,013 shares of the business.

TRABER PETER G sold 3,465 shares of SELB for $3,913 on Jan 05. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 446,121 shares after completing the transaction at $1.13 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Kishimoto Takashi Kei, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,392 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider received 3,830 and left with 364,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SELB now has a Market Capitalization of 165.70M and an Enterprise Value of 69.02M. As of this moment, Selecta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SELB has reached a high of $2.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2909, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5502.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SELB traded 1.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.59M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SELB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.14M with a Short Ratio of 7.14M, compared to 6.81M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SELB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.78M, down -66.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47M and the low estimate is $8.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.