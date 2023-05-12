SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Records -2.44% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) was $1.60 for the day, down -2.44% from the previous closing price of $1.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2469033 shares were traded. SLQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4950.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLQT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $3.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Gunter Matthew Scott bought 24,300 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 25,175 led to the insider holds 400,649 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLQT now has a Market Capitalization of 324.70M and an Enterprise Value of 1.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8436, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2874.

Shares Statistics:

SLQT traded an average of 1.76M shares per day over the past three months and 2.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.28M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.56M, compared to 2.14M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $197.64M to a low estimate of $186.5M. As of the current estimate, SelectQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.39M, an estimated increase of 37.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $212.21M, an increase of 46.90% over than the figure of $37.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $212.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $212.21M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $950.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $933.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $939.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $764.04M, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $997.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.