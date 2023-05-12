Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

In the latest session, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) closed at $54.60 down -4.94% from its previous closing price of $57.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 855188 shares were traded. SIMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1646.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 05, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $108.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $105.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIMO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.01B and an Enterprise Value of 1.78B. As of this moment, Silicon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIMO has reached a high of $94.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIMO has traded an average of 365.62K shares per day and 373.21k over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SIMO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 795.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 1.22M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SIMO is 2.00, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.73. EPS for the following year is $4.69, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.68 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $124.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $169.86M to a low estimate of $124M. As of the current estimate, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s year-ago sales were $241.98M, an estimated decrease of -48.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.63M, a decrease of -44.70% over than the figure of -$48.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $117.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $767.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $525M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $601.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $945.92M, down -36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $768.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $948.65M and the low estimate is $622.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.