Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) was $0.12 for the day, up 0.73% from the previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0009 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1283134 shares were traded. SYTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1292 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1180.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SYTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYTA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.56M and an Enterprise Value of 8.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has reached a high of $1.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1523, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2769.

Shares Statistics:

SYTA traded an average of 3.59M shares per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.13M. Insiders hold about 1.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SYTA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 790.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 1.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.94M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1M, an increase of 20.00% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.54M, down -9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.87M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.