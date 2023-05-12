SNDL Inc. (SNDL) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

The closing price of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) was $1.63 for the day, down -9.94% from the previous closing price of $1.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5235985 shares were traded. SNDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNDL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.60 to $0.70.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Hold to Sell on March 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $0.40 to $0.65.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDL now has a Market Capitalization of 361.54M and an Enterprise Value of 256.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $4.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5695, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1938.

Shares Statistics:

SNDL traded an average of 3.10M shares per day over the past three months and 2.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 260.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.14M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.14M with a Short Ratio of 17.14M, compared to 16.1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.59% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.79M to a low estimate of $175.79M. As of the current estimate, SNDL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.04M, an estimated increase of 954.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.85M, an increase of 1,186.90% over than the figure of $954.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.85M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $513.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $513.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $532.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.1M, up 1,164.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $796.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $796.95M and the low estimate is $796.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.