Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

In the latest session, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) closed at $0.94 down -4.98% from its previous closing price of $0.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1004775 shares were traded. SOPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9150.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Society Pass Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOPA now has a Market Capitalization of 26.59M and an Enterprise Value of 9.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOPA has reached a high of $3.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9988, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3599.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOPA has traded an average of 99.01K shares per day and 155.3k over the past ten days. A total of 26.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.02M. Insiders hold about 36.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SOPA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 231.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 294.44k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.17M to a low estimate of $2.17M. As of the current estimate, Society Pass Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $445k, an estimated increase of 387.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.87M, an increase of 475.20% over than the figure of $387.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.87M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOPA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.63M, up 408.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.08M and the low estimate is $25.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.