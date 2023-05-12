Solo Brands Inc. (DTC)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $6.91 in the prior trading day, Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) closed at $5.69, down -17.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1529031 shares were traded. DTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 12, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Powers David bought 15,500 shares for $6.49 per share. The transaction valued at 100,638 led to the insider holds 15,500 shares of the business.

Merris John bought 5,533 shares of DTC for $21,152 on Dec 16. The President & CEO now owns 144,552 shares after completing the transaction at $3.82 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Webb Somer, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 45,000 shares for $4.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 184,500 and bolstered with 115,372 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DTC now has a Market Capitalization of 453.96M and an Enterprise Value of 544.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTC has reached a high of $8.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 484.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 550.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.79% stake in the company. Shares short for DTC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 9.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $132.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $136M to a low estimate of $127.9M. As of the current estimate, Solo Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.02M, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.35M, an increase of 29.60% over than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $546M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $538.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $517.63M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $607.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $629.4M and the low estimate is $585M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.