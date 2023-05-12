Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Stocks Reach New Highs at $136.43 During Trading Session

After finishing at $134.28 in the prior trading day, Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) closed at $136.43, up 1.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1090552 shares were traded. SMCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on September 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Lin Judy L. sold 500 shares for $97.52 per share. The transaction valued at 48,760 led to the insider holds 946 shares of the business.

TUAN SHERMAN sold 1,000 shares of SMCI for $87,000 on Feb 08. The Director now owns 24,696 shares after completing the transaction at $87.00 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, LIU TALLY C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $83.27 each. As a result, the insider received 416,359 and left with 24,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMCI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.51B and an Enterprise Value of 5.39B. As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMCI has reached a high of $143.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.85M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMCI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 4.94M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.52% and a Short% of Float of 13.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.6 and a low estimate of $2.21, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.67, with high estimates of $3.48 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.91 and $10.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.73. EPS for the following year is $10.93, with 5 analysts recommending between $12.48 and $7.47.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, Super Micro Computer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.9B, an increase of 15.10% over than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.72B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, up 29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.4B and the low estimate is $7.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.