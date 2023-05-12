Sysco Corporation (SYY) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

The closing price of Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) was $73.66 for the day, up 0.37% from the previous closing price of $73.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3154663 shares were traded. SYY stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SYY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $90.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on September 23, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Talton Sheila sold 2,469 shares for $77.24 per share. The transaction valued at 190,696 led to the insider holds 11,877 shares of the business.

Bertrand Greg D sold 12,000 shares of SYY for $1,020,000 on Oct 28. The EVP now owns 40,931 shares after completing the transaction at $85.00 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Hourican Kevin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 75,019 shares for $81.22 each. As a result, the insider received 6,093,043 and left with 303,643 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYY now has a Market Capitalization of 38.48B and an Enterprise Value of 49.77B. As of this moment, Sysco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYY has reached a high of $88.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.13.

Shares Statistics:

SYY traded an average of 2.26M shares per day over the past three months and 3.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 507.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 507.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SYY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.21M with a Short Ratio of 10.21M, compared to 11.69M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.96, SYY has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36. The current Payout Ratio is 63.80% for SYY, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $3.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4. EPS for the following year is $4.49, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.3B to a low estimate of $19.41B. As of the current estimate, Sysco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.96B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.9B, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.55B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $76.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $76.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.64B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $81.54B and the low estimate is $78.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.