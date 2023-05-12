Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) closed at $16.16 in the last session, down -4.83% from day before closing price of $16.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5990714 shares were traded. TAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TAK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 19, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAK now has a Market Capitalization of 51.31B and an Enterprise Value of 77.99B. As of this moment, Takeda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 308.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAK has reached a high of $17.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TAK traded on average about 2.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.11B. Shares short for TAK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.80M, compared to 7.15M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TAK is 1.06, which was 180.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1,060.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.68.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.