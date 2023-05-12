Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Shares Decline by -5.45% to Close at $4.16

As of close of business last night, Telefonica S.A.’s stock clocked out at $4.16, down -5.45% from its previous closing price of $4.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882644 shares were traded. TEF stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TEF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEF now has a Market Capitalization of 26.16B and an Enterprise Value of 66.85B. As of this moment, Telefonica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEF has reached a high of $5.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2762, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8984.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TEF traded 920.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 671.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.14B. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TEF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 3.28M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, TEF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.33. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.12. The current Payout Ratio is 43.00% for TEF, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.11B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.4B and the low estimate is $37.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.