The name AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) should be kept on your radar

The price of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) closed at $1.56 in the last session, down -5.45% from day before closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8454477 shares were traded. APE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Antara Capital LP sold 955,190 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,451,889 led to the insider holds 154,451,533 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 1,263,420 shares of APE for $1,907,764 on May 02. The 10% Owner now owns 155,406,723 shares after completing the transaction at $1.51 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,500,000 shares for $1.54 each. As a result, the insider received 2,310,000 and left with 156,670,143 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.61B and an Enterprise Value of 14.00B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -157.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APE has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1869.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APE traded on average about 21.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.49% stake in the company. Shares short for APE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 30.27M with a Short Ratio of 30.27M, compared to 28.81M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.