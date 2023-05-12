The name Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) should be kept on your radar

The price of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) closed at $12.63 in the last session, down -1.10% from day before closing price of $12.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 954588 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XHR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $13 from $18 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $13.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares for $19.09 per share. The transaction valued at 477,202 led to the insider holds 217,741 shares of the business.

BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares of XHR for $477,128 on May 17. The insider now owns 242,741 shares after completing the transaction at $19.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.39B and an Enterprise Value of 2.51B. As of this moment, Xenia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XHR has reached a high of $19.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XHR traded on average about 819.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 850.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 111.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.92M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XHR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 2.97M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.10%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for XHR is 0.40, which was 0.30 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $272.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $281.6M to a low estimate of $263.74M. As of the current estimate, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $283.45M, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $232.94M, a decrease of -3.20% over than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $228.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $996.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $997.61M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $977.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.