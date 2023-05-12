There is a good chance AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.13, down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $5.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1730215 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 12, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $29.

On June 30, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Cisneros Adriana bought 36,364 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 200,002 led to the insider holds 39,764 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTS now has a Market Capitalization of 322.01M and an Enterprise Value of 95.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 42.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTS has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASTS traded 2.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.33M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.96M with a Short Ratio of 16.96M, compared to 15.26M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.64% and a Short% of Float of 24.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.07. EPS for the following year is -$2.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.13 and -$2.13.