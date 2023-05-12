There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding CureVac N.V. (CVAC)

As of close of business last night, CureVac N.V.’s stock clocked out at $8.68, down -0.12% from its previous closing price of $8.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 794065 shares were traded. CVAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVAC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $18 from $8 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $21.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVAC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 1.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVAC has reached a high of $20.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVAC traded 578.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 602.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.88M. Insiders hold about 45.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CVAC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 4.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 9.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$2.18.