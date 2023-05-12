This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) closed the day trading at $4.00 down -4.76% from the previous closing price of $4.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 720387 shares were traded. AHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AHT, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

B. Riley FBR Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 06, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Eubanks Deric S sold 30 shares for $4.39 per share. The transaction valued at 132 led to the insider holds 24,895 shares of the business.

Ansell Benjamin J MD sold 110 shares of AHT for $846 on Oct 27. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AHT now has a Market Capitalization of 117.28M and an Enterprise Value of 3.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHT has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4820, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2628.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AHT traded about 718.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AHT traded about 800.9k shares per day. A total of 34.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AHT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 2.61M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.59% and a Short% of Float of 7.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.08 and a low estimate of -$1.08, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$1.32 and low estimates of -$1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.07 and -$6.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.07. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $373.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $386.69M to a low estimate of $360M. As of the current estimate, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $348.1M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $348.9M, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $350.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $347.21M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.