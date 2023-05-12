This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)

After finishing at $9.00 in the prior trading day, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) closed at $8.79, down -2.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6414370 shares were traded. ELAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ELAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $22.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when HOOVER R DAVID bought 5,000 shares for $9.55 per share. The transaction valued at 47,750 led to the insider holds 165,000 shares of the business.

HOOVER R DAVID bought 5,000 shares of ELAN for $47,288 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 160,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.46 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Simmons Jeffrey N, who serves as the PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $9.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 143,972 and bolstered with 45,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELAN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.64B and an Enterprise Value of 10.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELAN has reached a high of $24.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 488.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 472.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ELAN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.97M with a Short Ratio of 10.97M, compared to 17.79M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated decrease of -10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 0.90% over than the figure of -$10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.