This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS)

After finishing at $0.49 in the prior trading day, SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) closed at $0.47, down -5.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0274 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23731504 shares were traded. SHFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6371 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4410.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHFS now has a Market Capitalization of 19.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHFS has reached a high of $30.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5445, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7966.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 257.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 19.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.66M. Insiders hold about 71.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHFS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 399.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 236.81k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.