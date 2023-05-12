Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Shares Rise by 2.46% to Close at $2.08

As of close of business last night, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s stock clocked out at $2.08, up 2.46% from its previous closing price of $2.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1036754 shares were traded. TIRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

To gain a deeper understanding of TIRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.30 and its Current Ratio is at 23.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIRX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.50M and an Enterprise Value of -22.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -16.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.76.

Over the past 52 weeks, TIRX has reached a high of $7.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3943, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5260.

It appears that TIRX traded 1.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.51M. Insiders hold about 22.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIRX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 9.5k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.