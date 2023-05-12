Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

After finishing at $16.30 in the prior trading day, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) closed at $15.71, down -3.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7218500 shares were traded. GFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GFI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFI now has a Market Capitalization of 13.93B and an Enterprise Value of 14.63B. As of this moment, Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has reached a high of $17.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 891.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 858.32M. Shares short for GFI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.58M with a Short Ratio of 10.58M, compared to 9.82M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GFI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.41 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.20. The current Payout Ratio is 21.10% for GFI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1161:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.