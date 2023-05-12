Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

As of close of business last night, Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.16, down -0.74% from its previous closing price of $16.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1554569 shares were traded. TVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TVTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Cline Christopher R. sold 47 shares for $21.49 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010 led to the insider holds 51,486 shares of the business.

Calvin Sandra sold 360 shares of TVTX for $8,071 on Feb 02. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 42,805 shares after completing the transaction at $22.42 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Dube Eric M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 8,196 shares for $22.25 each. As a result, the insider received 182,361 and left with 237,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TVTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.25B and an Enterprise Value of 1.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $29.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TVTX traded 1.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.75% stake in the company. Shares short for TVTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.86M with a Short Ratio of 7.86M, compared to 8.54M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.54% and a Short% of Float of 10.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.06 and a low estimate of -$1.29, while EPS last year was -$1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.11, with high estimates of -$0.84 and low estimates of -$1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.92 and -$5.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.51. EPS for the following year is -$2.74, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$5.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $54.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.5M to a low estimate of $51.11M. As of the current estimate, Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.17M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.37M, an increase of 14.70% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.9M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $227.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.02M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $524.56M and the low estimate is $260M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.