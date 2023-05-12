Understanding Datadog Inc. (DDOG)’s financial health through ratios

After finishing at $86.00 in the prior trading day, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) closed at $86.65, up 0.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5034099 shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DDOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $72.

On April 06, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $70.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on April 06, 2023, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Acocella Kerry sold 1,349 shares for $80.47 per share. The transaction valued at 108,554 led to the insider holds 73,745 shares of the business.

Agarwal Amit sold 151,900 shares of DDOG for $11,807,598 on May 08. The President now owns 280,144 shares after completing the transaction at $77.73 per share. On May 08, another insider, Pomel Olivier, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 85,637 shares for $77.10 each. As a result, the insider received 6,602,528 and left with 355,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DDOG now has a Market Capitalization of 24.27B and an Enterprise Value of 23.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.26k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $120.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 317.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.50M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.95M with a Short Ratio of 9.95M, compared to 11.19M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 33 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 33 analysts recommending between $2.7 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

31 analysts predict $500.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $518.58M to a low estimate of $492.26M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $406.14M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $535.02M, an increase of 29.20% over than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $560.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $523.56M.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.29B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.