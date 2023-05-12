Understanding INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) through its ratios

In the latest session, INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) closed at $2.01 down -26.37% from its previous closing price of $2.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.7200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2426358 shares were traded. VATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of INNOVATE Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Sena Michael J. bought 5,000 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,845 led to the insider holds 661,905 shares of the business.

Sena Michael J. bought 10,000 shares of VATE for $9,675 on Nov 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 656,905 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, BARR WAYNE JR, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,299 and bolstered with 352,185 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VATE now has a Market Capitalization of 234.79M and an Enterprise Value of 922.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VATE has reached a high of $3.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9504, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9761.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VATE has traded an average of 273.94K shares per day and 442.39k over the past ten days. A total of 77.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.09M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VATE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 3.25M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 7.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $248.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $250M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, INNOVATE Corp.’s year-ago sales were $498.4M, an estimated decrease of -50.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $251.7M, a decrease of -43.40% over than the figure of -$50.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $251.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -48.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.