Understanding Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI)’s financial health through ratios

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) closed the day trading at $0.49 down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0055 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651724 shares were traded. OGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5006 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4803.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OGI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGI now has a Market Capitalization of 186.59M and an Enterprise Value of 133.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGI has reached a high of $1.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5997, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8651.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OGI traded about 822.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OGI traded about 509.56k shares per day. A total of 311.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.27M. Insiders hold about 19.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.81% stake in the company. Shares short for OGI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.75M with a Short Ratio of 6.94M, compared to 6.43M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $31.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.33M to a low estimate of $29.47M. As of the current estimate, Organigram Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.59M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $34M, a decrease of -0.50% less than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.59M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $147.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176.24M and the low estimate is $133.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.