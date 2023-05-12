Understanding Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) through its ratios

In the latest session, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) closed at $20.31 down -2.96% from its previous closing price of $20.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660348 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On November 08, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

On November 01, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on November 01, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Militello John sold 2,342 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 43,678 led to the insider holds 5,636 shares of the business.

Shah Gaurav sold 12,194 shares of RCKT for $232,418 on Feb 17. The CEO now owns 536,885 shares after completing the transaction at $19.06 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Schwartz Jonathan David, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,557 shares for $19.06 each. As a result, the insider received 67,796 and left with 94,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCKT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.69B and an Enterprise Value of 1.36B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCKT has reached a high of $23.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCKT has traded an average of 846.25K shares per day and 748.06k over the past ten days. A total of 76.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.33M. Insiders hold about 3.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RCKT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.03M with a Short Ratio of 8.03M, compared to 9.06M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.98% and a Short% of Float of 13.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.63 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.16. EPS for the following year is -$2.34, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$3.23.