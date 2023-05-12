Understanding SentinelOne Inc. (S) through its ratios

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) closed the day trading at $18.21 up 1.45% from the previous closing price of $17.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5772076 shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of S, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On February 21, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $18.

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on February 14, 2023, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Weingarten Tomer sold 9,944 shares for $17.25 per share. The transaction valued at 171,534 led to the insider holds 922,552 shares of the business.

Bernhardt David J. sold 3,315 shares of S for $57,184 on May 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 388,572 shares after completing the transaction at $17.25 per share. On May 08, another insider, Smith Ric, who serves as the CPO & CTO of the company, sold 3,066 shares for $17.25 each. As a result, the insider received 52,888 and left with 565,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, S now has a Market Capitalization of 4.77B and an Enterprise Value of 4.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, S traded about 6.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, S traded about 6.96M shares per day. A total of 319.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.30M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.94M with a Short Ratio of 14.94M, compared to 16.9M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 7.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $136.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $137.33M to a low estimate of $129.1M. As of the current estimate, SentinelOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.25M, an estimated increase of 74.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.01M, an increase of 48.30% less than the figure of $74.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148.6M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $656M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $628.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $637.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $422.18M, up 51.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $907.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $980.3M and the low estimate is $803.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.