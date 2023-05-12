Update from Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR): A steady trajectory

In the latest session, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) closed at $12.18 down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $12.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3619888 shares were traded. ABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $15 previously.

On April 25, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when KAUFMAN IVAN bought 15,000 shares for $11.98 per share. The transaction valued at 179,750 led to the insider holds 1,183,277 shares of the business.

KAUFMAN IVAN bought 10,000 shares of ABR for $124,280 on Mar 13. The COB, CEO and President now owns 1,168,277 shares after completing the transaction at $12.43 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Green William C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,200 shares for $12.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,329 and bolstered with 138,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.16B. As of this moment, Arbor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABR has reached a high of $17.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABR has traded an average of 4.59M shares per day and 5.3M over the past ten days. A total of 174.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.69M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 27.39M with a Short Ratio of 27.39M, compared to 20.32M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.12% and a Short% of Float of 15.65%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ABR is 1.60, from 1.61 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.40. The current Payout Ratio is 89.50% for ABR, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2012 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $96.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $105.77M to a low estimate of $85.7M. As of the current estimate, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.26M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $96.6M, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $667M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $454M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.78M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.4M and the low estimate is $368.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.