Update from Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $4.05 in the prior trading day, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) closed at $3.85, down -4.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2677895 shares were traded. BKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8150.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BKD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $4 from $5 previously.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on June 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Asher Jordan R sold 17,200 shares for $3.33 per share. The transaction valued at 57,286 led to the insider holds 102,965 shares of the business.

BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 50,000 shares of BKD for $154,415 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 401,291 shares after completing the transaction at $3.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKD now has a Market Capitalization of 762.27M and an Enterprise Value of 5.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKD has reached a high of $6.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4414, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7418.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 202.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.90M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.61% stake in the company. Shares short for BKD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.8M with a Short Ratio of 12.80M, compared to 12.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 8.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $750.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $754.7M to a low estimate of $745.53M. As of the current estimate, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s year-ago sales were $689.52M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $756.7M, a decrease of -0.10% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $763.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $749.57M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.83B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.