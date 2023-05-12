Update from Cricut Inc. (CRCT): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $9.03 in the prior trading day, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) closed at $8.56, down -5.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506537 shares were traded. CRCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRCT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on March 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $13 from $38 previously.

On October 01, 2021, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $28.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on August 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Olsen Donald B. sold 5,000 shares for $7.96 per share. The transaction valued at 39,778 led to the insider holds 575,491 shares of the business.

Harmer Ryan sold 4,250 shares of CRCT for $35,178 on Nov 30. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 204,987 shares after completing the transaction at $8.28 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Olsen Donald B., who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $9.58 each. As a result, the insider received 143,700 and left with 580,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRCT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.19B and an Enterprise Value of 1.91B. As of this moment, Cricut’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRCT has reached a high of $11.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 71.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 101.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 219.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.69M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CRCT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.08M with a Short Ratio of 5.08M, compared to 5.26M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 16.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $188.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $201.4M to a low estimate of $175M. As of the current estimate, Cricut Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183.76M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $206.35M, an increase of 16.60% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $218.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $908M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $848M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $869.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $886.3M, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $937.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $945.82M and the low estimate is $923M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.