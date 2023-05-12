Update from Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ): A steady trajectory

In the latest session, Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) closed at $17.10 down -6.51% from its previous closing price of $18.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1369532 shares were traded. UTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Utz Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $16 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $16.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when DEROMEDI ROGER K sold 2,887 shares for $19.01 per share. The transaction valued at 54,893 led to the insider holds 3,372,094 shares of the business.

DEROMEDI ROGER K sold 6,310 shares of UTZ for $119,956 on May 01. The Director now owns 3,374,981 shares after completing the transaction at $19.01 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, CC Collier Holdings, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,500,000 shares for $16.66 each. As a result, the insider received 24,990,000 and left with 3,648,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 1.43B and an Enterprise Value of 2.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTZ has reached a high of $19.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UTZ has traded an average of 464.42K shares per day and 461.64k over the past ten days. A total of 80.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.58M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UTZ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 4.69M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UTZ is 0.23, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $352.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $361.21M to a low estimate of $347.58M. As of the current estimate, Utz Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $340.77M, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $368.17M, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $378.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $364M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.