Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $0.41

After finishing at $0.43 in the prior trading day, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) closed at $0.41, down -3.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0160 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710549 shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4357 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4020.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VSTM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Calkins Daniel sold 75 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 28 led to the insider holds 101,397 shares of the business.

Calkins Daniel sold 378 shares of VSTM for $159 on Mar 24. The Vice President of Finance now owns 101,472 shares after completing the transaction at $0.42 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Stuglik Brian M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,508 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider received 1,508 and left with 1,112,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSTM now has a Market Capitalization of 76.29M and an Enterprise Value of 15.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $1.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4188, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6220.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 609.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 629.28k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 204.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.97M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.27M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.52.