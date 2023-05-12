Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) closed at $22.91 in the last session, up 0.97% from day before closing price of $22.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1916576 shares were traded. VKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VKTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on March 28, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $25 from $15 previously.

On March 17, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Lian Brian sold 45,000 shares for $22.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010,250 led to the insider holds 2,197,963 shares of the business.

MACARTNEY LAWSON sold 16,000 shares of VKTX for $352,061 on Apr 24. The Director now owns 47,965 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Lian Brian, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $21.45 each. As a result, the insider received 750,750 and left with 2,242,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.93B and an Enterprise Value of 1.79B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $23.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VKTX traded on average about 4.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.77M. Insiders hold about 6.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.59M with a Short Ratio of 11.59M, compared to 11.26M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.61% and a Short% of Float of 13.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$1.14.