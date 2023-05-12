Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Decline -3.34% in Day Trading, Closes at $11.28

The price of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) closed at $11.28 in the last session, down -3.34% from day before closing price of $11.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5698959 shares were traded. VOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VOD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VOD now has a Market Capitalization of 32.28B and an Enterprise Value of 99.29B. As of this moment, Vodafone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOD has reached a high of $16.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VOD traded on average about 6.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.47B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VOD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.56M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VOD is 0.95, which was 0.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.05. The current Payout Ratio is 119.44% for VOD, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 23, 2014 when the company split stock in a 4905:5000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.