West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The price of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) closed at $360.10 in the last session, down -0.72% from day before closing price of $362.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510050 shares were traded. WST stock price reached its highest trading level at $363.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $357.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $400 from $330 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $250.

On November 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $250.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on November 30, 2022, with a $250 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Green Eric Mark sold 44,000 shares for $363.10 per share. The transaction valued at 15,976,522 led to the insider holds 134,574 shares of the business.

Favorite Annette F sold 13,012 shares of WST for $4,759,933 on May 01. The Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer now owns 14,877 shares after completing the transaction at $365.81 per share. On May 01, another insider, Abraham Silji, who serves as the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 8,020 shares for $365.60 each. As a result, the insider received 2,932,117 and left with 4,209 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WST now has a Market Capitalization of 26.83B and an Enterprise Value of 26.25B. As of this moment, West’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WST has reached a high of $376.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $206.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 346.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 287.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WST traded on average about 515.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 430.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WST as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 1.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WST is 0.76, which was 0.74 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32. The current Payout Ratio is 10.00% for WST, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $2.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $1.88 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.93 and $7.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.69. EPS for the following year is $8.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $9.34 and $8.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $765.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $775.67M to a low estimate of $745M. As of the current estimate, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $771.3M, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $736.41M, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $741M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $729.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.89B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.41B and the low estimate is $3.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.