What shareholders can do to beat the market with XPeng Inc. (XPEV) stock

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) closed the day trading at $10.75 up 4.37% from the previous closing price of $10.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11213637 shares were traded. XPEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XPEV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $9.30 from $4.20 previously.

On March 24, 2023, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPEV now has a Market Capitalization of 9.06B and an Enterprise Value of 6.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $35.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XPEV traded about 12.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XPEV traded about 9.4M shares per day. A total of 860.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 670.11M. Insiders hold about 1.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 45.07M with a Short Ratio of 45.07M, compared to 43.49M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 20 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$1.9.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $749.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $594.42M. As of the current estimate, XPeng Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -27.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, a decrease of -2.10% over than the figure of -$27.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $777.42M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.87B, up 34.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.07B and the low estimate is $4.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.