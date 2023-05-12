Which analyst expects AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) to perform well in the near future?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) closed the day trading at $26.64 down -3.65% from the previous closing price of $27.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3175218 shares were traded. AU stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22.20 to $24.20.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AU now has a Market Capitalization of 11.29B and an Enterprise Value of 12.35B. As of this moment, AngloGold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AU has reached a high of $30.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AU traded about 3.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AU traded about 3.24M shares per day. A total of 420.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 413.22M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.13M, compared to 9.47M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

AU’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.47, up from 0.46 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24. The current Payout Ratio is 61.30% for AU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

