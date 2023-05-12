W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Stock Closes down -2.40% on Thursday Trading

After finishing at $4.17 in the prior trading day, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) closed at $4.07, down -2.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1869700 shares were traded. WTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0450.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 91.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.10 to $6.90.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTI now has a Market Capitalization of 751.34M and an Enterprise Value of 995.58M. As of this moment, W&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 81.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTI has reached a high of $9.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8764, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9574.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 143.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.99M. Insiders hold about 33.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WTI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.76M with a Short Ratio of 12.76M, compared to 13.1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.71% and a Short% of Float of 13.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WTI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 02, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 500:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $162.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $191.81M to a low estimate of $133M. As of the current estimate, W&T Offshore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.81M, an estimated decrease of -40.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.12M, a decrease of -26.60% over than the figure of -$40.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $781.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $565M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $673.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $921M, down -26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $626M and the low estimate is $626M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.