ZIP (ZipRecruiter Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) closed the day trading at $15.50 down -6.29% from the previous closing price of $16.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 964793 shares were traded. ZIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZIP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F. sold 8,666 shares for $17.34 per share. The transaction valued at 150,235 led to the insider holds 153,207 shares of the business.

SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 1,072 shares of ZIP for $18,513 on Apr 20. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 82,443 shares after completing the transaction at $17.27 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F., who serves as the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 11,816 shares for $15.01 each. As a result, the insider received 177,343 and left with 161,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.75B and an Enterprise Value of 1.74B. As of this moment, ZipRecruiter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 59.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has reached a high of $24.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZIP traded about 924.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZIP traded about 746.04k shares per day. A total of 108.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.02M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 4.8M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 8.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $172.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.6M to a low estimate of $167.29M. As of the current estimate, ZipRecruiter Inc.’s year-ago sales were $239.94M, an estimated decrease of -28.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $176.14M, a decrease of -22.40% over than the figure of -$28.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.91M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $780M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $667.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $719.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $904.65M, down -20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $785.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $861M and the low estimate is $706.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.