A correction may be in store for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) shares?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) closed the day trading at $53.72 down -0.48% from the previous closing price of $53.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1324340 shares were traded. GFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GFS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on May 10, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $72 from $80 previously.

On May 10, 2023, TD Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $70.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on February 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $76 to $84.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFS now has a Market Capitalization of 29.57B and an Enterprise Value of 29.17B. As of this moment, GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFS has reached a high of $72.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GFS traded about 1.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GFS traded about 2.04M shares per day. A total of 547.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 538.18M. Shares short for GFS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.37M with a Short Ratio of 11.37M, compared to 11.27M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 14.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.51 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.88, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.84B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.81B. As of the current estimate, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.99B, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.9B, a decrease of -8.50% less than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.11B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.04B and the low estimate is $7.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.