A correction may be in store for Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares?

In the latest session, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) closed at $51.10 down -1.01% from its previous closing price of $51.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 896530 shares were traded. NTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Natera Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on May 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

On January 18, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $58.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Sheena Jonathan sold 5,000 shares for $54.06 per share. The transaction valued at 270,319 led to the insider holds 519,746 shares of the business.

Brophy Michael Burkes sold 949 shares of NTRA for $52,176 on Apr 24. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 67,197 shares after completing the transaction at $54.98 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Chapman Steven Leonard, who serves as the CEO AND PRESIDENT of the company, sold 885 shares for $54.98 each. As a result, the insider received 48,657 and left with 212,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.80B and an Enterprise Value of 5.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NTRA has traded an average of 1.34M shares per day and 1.23M over the past ten days. A total of 111.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.78M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 5.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.02 and a low estimate of -$1.22, while EPS last year was -$1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.98, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.77 and -$4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.15. EPS for the following year is -$2.79, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.93 and -$3.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $240.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $246.61M to a low estimate of $236M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.2M, an estimated increase of 21.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.3M, an increase of 23.50% over than the figure of $21.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $986.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $820.22M, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.