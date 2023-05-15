A correction may be in store for PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares?

After finishing at $25.06 in the prior trading day, PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) closed at $24.64, down -1.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3322015 shares were traded. PENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PENN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on May 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $35 previously.

On April 21, 2023, Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $39 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Reibstein Saul sold 39,457 shares for $33.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,317,469 led to the insider holds 37,055 shares of the business.

Snowden Jay A sold 163,475 shares of PENN for $4,923,867 on Dec 27. The President and CEO now owns 604,527 shares after completing the transaction at $30.12 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Reibstein Saul, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,086 shares for $38.03 each. As a result, the insider received 193,421 and left with 34,663 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PENN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.02B and an Enterprise Value of 15.33B. As of this moment, PENN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PENN has reached a high of $39.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 153.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PENN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.39M with a Short Ratio of 14.39M, compared to 14.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.30% and a Short% of Float of 10.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.13. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.61B. As of the current estimate, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.63B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PENN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.04B and the low estimate is $6.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.