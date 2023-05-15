A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

The closing price of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) was $5.35 for the day, up 2.69% from the previous closing price of $5.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014500 shares were traded. NTCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8 from $7 previously.

On March 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On June 15, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTCO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.54B and an Enterprise Value of 5.72B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTCO has reached a high of $7.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.20.

Shares Statistics:

NTCO traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 807.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 686.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 686.62M. Shares short for NTCO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 615.75k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81B to a low estimate of $1.81B. As of the current estimate, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.77B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.86B, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.04B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8B and the low estimate is $6.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.