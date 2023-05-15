A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

As of close of business last night, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.28, down -0.87% from its previous closing price of $2.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1204612 shares were traded. KIND stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KIND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.50 and its Current Ratio is at 18.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On March 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

On February 24, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $7.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on February 24, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Orta John sold 2,500 shares for $2.31 per share. The transaction valued at 5,775 led to the insider holds 563,923 shares of the business.

Greylock 16 GP LLC bought 765,000 shares of KIND for $2,534,368 on Aug 19. The Member of 10% owner group now owns 10,917,514 shares after completing the transaction at $3.31 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Sze David L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 765,000 shares for $3.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,534,368 and bolstered with 10,917,514 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KIND now has a Market Capitalization of 835.07M and an Enterprise Value of 313.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIND has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1022, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4577.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KIND traded 939.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 373.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KIND as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.80M, compared to 6.01M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $53.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $54M to a low estimate of $53.02M. As of the current estimate, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.54M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.06M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $216.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $226.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.76M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $286.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339.54M and the low estimate is $250M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.