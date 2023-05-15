AG (First Majestic Silver Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) closed the day trading at $6.34 down -0.31% from the previous closing price of $6.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4198596 shares were traded. AG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AG, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.86B and an Enterprise Value of 1.94B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AG has reached a high of $9.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AG traded about 7.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AG traded about 6.17M shares per day. Insiders hold about 2.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.52% stake in the company. Shares short for AG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.88M with a Short Ratio of 14.88M, compared to 14.68M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $641.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $588.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.22M, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $907.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $907.55M and the low estimate is $907.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.