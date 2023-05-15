Alight Inc. (ALIT) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

In the latest session, Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) closed at $8.26 down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $8.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1989411 shares were traded. ALIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alight Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On December 06, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 16, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. sold 28,562,652 shares for $8.71 per share. The transaction valued at 248,780,699 led to the insider holds 57,028 shares of the business.

Blackstone Management Associat sold 28,562,652 shares of ALIT for $248,780,699 on Mar 06. The 10% Owner now owns 57,028 shares after completing the transaction at $8.71 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, BX Tempo ML Holdco 1 L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 28,562,652 shares for $8.71 each. As a result, the insider received 248,780,699 and left with 57,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALIT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.12B and an Enterprise Value of 6.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALIT has reached a high of $10.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALIT has traded an average of 3.72M shares per day and 3.05M over the past ten days. A total of 476.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.65M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALIT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.12M with a Short Ratio of 17.12M, compared to 18.88M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $802.16M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $812.85M to a low estimate of $793M. As of the current estimate, Alight Inc.’s year-ago sales were $715M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $826.88M, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $833.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $816.16M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.77B and the low estimate is $3.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.