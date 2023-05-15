An average trading volume for Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) closed at $195.79 in the last session, down -1.38% from day before closing price of $198.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1429414 shares were traded. ALB stock price reached its highest trading level at $200.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 09, 2023, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $250.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on May 08, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $195 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Masters J Kent bought 5,470 shares for $181.64 per share. The transaction valued at 993,571 led to the insider holds 51,466 shares of the business.

Coleman Kristin M. bought 1,373 shares of ALB for $249,886 on May 05. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 1,373 shares after completing the transaction at $182.00 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Tozier Scott, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 5,700 shares for $251.40 each. As a result, the insider received 1,432,980 and left with 69,503 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALB now has a Market Capitalization of 20.60B and an Enterprise Value of 22.25B. As of this moment, Albemarle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALB has reached a high of $334.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $171.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 206.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 250.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALB traded on average about 2.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 117.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.53M, compared to 6.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.38%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ALB is 1.60, which was 1.59 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29. The current Payout Ratio is 5.00% for ALB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.6 and a low estimate of $3.44, while EPS last year was $3.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.64, with high estimates of $4.74 and low estimates of $2.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.43 and $19.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.49. EPS for the following year is $21.52, with 19 analysts recommending between $34.82 and $12.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.7B to a low estimate of $2.2B. As of the current estimate, Albemarle Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated increase of 65.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.48B, an increase of 10.20% less than the figure of $65.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.32B, up 36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.38B and the low estimate is $7.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.