An average trading volume for Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) has been steady over the recent period.

The closing price of Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) was $24.76 for the day, down -1.75% from the previous closing price of $25.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572412 shares were traded. QTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QTWO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $25 from $60 previously.

On January 31, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $32.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Seale R. H. sold 22,300 shares for $23.52 per share. The transaction valued at 524,496 led to the insider holds 537,854 shares of the business.

Seale R. H. sold 22,300 shares of QTWO for $507,102 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 560,154 shares after completing the transaction at $22.74 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Flake Matthew P, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 55,523 shares for $32.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,780,067 and left with 504,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QTWO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.33B and an Enterprise Value of 1.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -43.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTWO has reached a high of $55.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.84.

Shares Statistics:

QTWO traded an average of 753.64K shares per day over the past three months and 782.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.07% stake in the company. Shares short for QTWO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 2.47M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.5M to a low estimate of $146.74M. As of the current estimate, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.31M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $154.65M, an increase of 10.10% less than the figure of $14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $157M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.8M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $638.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $619.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $625.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $565.32M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $698.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $723M and the low estimate is $663.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.