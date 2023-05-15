An investigation into Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) closed at $114.28 down -2.91% from its previous closing price of $117.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570939 shares were traded. GTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chart Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 796.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CL King on May 08, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $165.

On March 21, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $217.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Vinci Gerald F bought 300 shares for $119.28 per share. The transaction valued at 35,784 led to the insider holds 300 shares of the business.

Harty Linda S bought 5,000 shares of GTLS for $525,038 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 6,067 shares after completing the transaction at $105.01 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Evanko Jillian C., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,375 shares for $104.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 247,689 and bolstered with 104,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.58B and an Enterprise Value of 7.24B. As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $242.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 153.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GTLS has traded an average of 752.50K shares per day and 643.71k over the past ten days. A total of 36.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 122.95% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.24M with a Short Ratio of 6.24M, compared to 6.03M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.87% and a Short% of Float of 20.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.33 and $5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.09. EPS for the following year is $10.12, with 10 analysts recommending between $12.64 and $8.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $979.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $943.6M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $404.8M, an estimated increase of 142.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 133.70% less than the figure of $142.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 128.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.99B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.